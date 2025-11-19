Baton Rouge man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison after gun conviction

BATON ROUGE – A convicted felon arrested in 2022 on gun charges has been sentenced to more than eight years behind bars, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Edward Shaffett, 33, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison after he was convicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said that, on July 22, 2022, Baton Rouge Police tried to pull over a stolen car along Winbourne Avenue. After a chase, four people fled the scene, including Shaffett.

Shaffett was later found with a gun, which he was barred from owning because of a 2021 conviction on possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and attempted illegal felon in possession of a firearm charges.