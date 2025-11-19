Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison after gun conviction
BATON ROUGE – A convicted felon arrested in 2022 on gun charges has been sentenced to more than eight years behind bars, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Edward Shaffett, 33, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison after he was convicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
Prosecutors said that, on July 22, 2022, Baton Rouge Police tried to pull over a stolen car along Winbourne Avenue. After a chase, four people fled the scene, including Shaffett.
Shaffett was later found with a gun, which he was barred from owning because of a 2021 conviction on possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and attempted illegal felon in possession of a firearm charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CMA Awards airing on WBRZ; Zachary woman wins free tickets to attend...
-
WATCH: Garbage truck catches fire in Gonzales
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor High School Arts and Crafts Fest
-
Central Police arrest woman for BAC allegedly 2.5 times legal limit after...
-
Mayor Edwards' Chief Efficiency Officer, members of communications team laid off Monday
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...