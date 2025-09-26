72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man sentenced to 15 years in prison in death of six-week-old

3 hours 40 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, September 25 2025 Sep 25, 2025 September 25, 2025 8:54 PM September 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man took a plea deal that led to him being sentenced to 15 years in prison after the death of a six-week-old infant.

Darryl Richardson was arrested alongside Brandee Williams in the death of one of their newborn twins in 2023. Investigators determined the infant died from Shaken Baby Syndrome after he was found dead in his crib at the couple's Sherwood Forest Boulevard apartment.

At the time, the coroner's office examined the victim and found signs of blunt-force trauma and hemorrhaging in the infant's head. A medical examination also showed their twin sister had a skull fracture and other injuries.

Richardson was originally charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile; he took a plea deal to lower that to negligent homicide and negligent injuring.

Trending News

Williams' next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days