Baton Rouge man dead after crashing car into canal near Ascension Parish neighborhood

GONZALES - A Baton Rouge man was killed after he apparently ran a stop sign and crashed into a canal in a residential part of Ascension Parish Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly before midnight as the driver, 26-year-old Kelvin Ortega, was driving on Boudreaux Road in Gonzales. According to Louisiana State Police, Ortega ignored a stop sign at a three-way intersection and drove straight into a canal.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.