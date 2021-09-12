75°
Baton Rouge man charged with distributing child porn
BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, Louisiana State Police said Thursday.
Louisiana State Police say 42-year-old James R. Fontenot II was also charged with one count of distributing child pornography.
Investigators say the arrest comes after serving a search warrant at Fontenot’s Baton Rouge home. State Police said “a large amount of images indicative of child pornography” was found on several laptops and hard drives inside the home.
Fontenot was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
