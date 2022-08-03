Baton Rouge man arrested for sharing child porn through Snapchat

82°
Wednesday, August 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies investigated a tip that he was sharing child porn through Snapchat. 

According to arrest reports, East Baton Rouge deputies found 24-year-old Corey Cotton had multiple pictures and videos of young girls performing sex acts on adult males on a Snapchat account registered to his name. 

Cotton was booked for 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 20 counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor. 

