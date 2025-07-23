Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man arrested for Medicaid fraud, billed Medicaid for transporting hospitalized patients
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly committing Medicaid fraud, Attorney General Liz Murrill's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit said Wednesday.
On July 18, 38-year-old Johnny O'Neal Richardson was arrested for allegedly billing for non-emergency transportation services for Medicaid beneficiaries who were either hospitalized or deceased.
Arrest documents said Richardson ran a company, Xpress, that provided non-emergency medical transportation. It's covered by Medicaid, but trips where no transportation of the person billed takes place are not billable. According to documents, Xpress billed Medicaid for four separate claims where their services were not rendered.
The arrest affidavit said Xpress billed transportation services for people during their hospital stay or after their deaths, with over $8,500 paid.
Richardson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of Medicaid fraud with a $4000 bond.
