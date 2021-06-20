Baton Rouge man arrested after fatally hitting toddler with car in St. John Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A Baton Rouge man is in custody after hitting a three year old child with his car, resulting in the child's death.

St. John Sheriff's Deputies got the call about a child struck by a vehicle Saturday night shortly after 7 o'clock. They arrived to the scene on the 300 block of St. Andrews Boulevard.

Paramedics arrived to find the toddler unconscious. The child was then taken to Oschner hospital in LaPlace before being airlifted to University Medical Center. Soon later, the child was pronounced dead according to the Sheriff's office.

Brian Weary, 31, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and driving without a license.

Deputies also say Weary was distracted while driving which likely caused the crash.

No bond has been set yet.