Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of raping 12-year-old girl in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL — A Baton Rouge man accused of raping a 12-year-old was arrested in St. Gabriel on Thursday morning.
According to St. Gabriel Police, 19-year-old Rawshawn Briggs was found with the girl on Thursday.
Police said they later learned that Briggs had "engaged in sexual conduct" with the girl.
He was immediately taken into custody and charged with first-degree rape, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of juveniles, child porn and sexual battery.
