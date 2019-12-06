Baton Rouge lawyer arrested, allegedly forged documents to get client out of jail

BATON ROUGE - A local attorney was booked on fraud charges after he allegedly admitted to forging a signature on court documents.

The Advocate reports Chris Alexander was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail Friday after he admitted to filing the fraudulent documents.

Alexander's client, James Henley, was reportedly arrested in Caddo Parish for his fourth-offense DWI. To get him out, the attorney allegedly had an acquaintance pretend to be Henley and sign his name on a document Thursday while his client was still locked up.

But Henley was not allowed to bond out because he had an outstanding warrant in Livingston Parish for failing to show up in court for his 3rd-offense DWI charge back in May. To get around this, Alexander allegedly sent another document saying the warrant had been recalled by a judge, but no judge had seen the document nor approved Henley's release.

Alexander is a well-known attorney in the Baton Rouge area, notably handling the high-profile case of accused killer Kenneth Gleason.

Both he and the person who helped forge the paperwork are facing charges of forgery and injuring public records.