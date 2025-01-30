78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge house fire contained within 15 minutes of call to officials

Thursday, January 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jase Stafford

BATON ROUGE - First responders reacted to a house fire off Highland Park Drive Thursday morning.

A call was made to Baton Rouge emergency officials at approximately 6:46 a.m. Thursday. When first responders arrived, the crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front window. Firefighters entered and contained the fire by 7:00 a.m. with the only occupant of the house safely outside.

The home suffered significant smoke and water damage. Investigators said the fire was caused by an improperly disposed cigarette. 

