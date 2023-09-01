Baton Rouge homeowner's trash collection left adrift with city-parish's contract changes

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge city-parish's new contract regarding who collects large debris and bulky trash kicks in Friday, but one homeowner's gotten the runaround about their trash for more than two weeks.

Sharon Turner left her trash at the street as usual in the midst of remodeling, but she began asking questions once no one collected it.

"This has been out here for 2 weeks," Turner said. "I had bags of weeds for 2 weeks they wouldn't pick up. Then we put bags with sheet rock on top of them and they wouldn't pick up."

A spokesperson for the city-parish said that Turner's waste falls under construction and demolition waste, which has always been excluded from residential collection. However, Turner said she's had no problem with construction debris in the past, and she was only told anything different this week.

"They came and brought me this little form and said they don't pick it up, but it's listed on the website that they do," Turner said. "And the changes -- there is not even a change that says 'we don't do remodeling debris.' And that doesn't even go into effect until today."

The city said that as with any construction, it's the contractor's responsibility to manage the waste. Turner's family did the work, though, and she cannot take it to the dump. For the time being, she's willing to wait.

"And I will let it sit there too. I have no problem with that," Turner said.