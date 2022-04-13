Baton Rouge group trying to help victims of crime as children become more affected

BATON ROUGE- The heartbreaking news of three-year-old Devin Page Jr., who was killed by a stray bullet Tuesday night while in bed, is another reminder that the city has a lot of work to do to end violence.

One group, the Baton Rouge Community Street Team is trying to be a part of the change.

They work trying to help the victims of violent crimes while also trying to stop shootings before they happen. Josie Alexander is one of the leaders of the group. She says today is 'one of those days' because of last nights news.

"One of those days is going to sleep hoping that our beloved city doesn't see violence but then getting that phone call in the morning that not only are we losing another community member but we're losing a child whose life hasn't even begun," Alexander said.

With crime continuing to be a problem and now more kids are becoming victims, Alexander says many are asking the same question.

"We get why does this keep happening, but I think the most important question they ask is what we can do in the community," Alexander said.

Alexander admits that crime is hard to solve because of how complicated of an issue it is. She says the street team is resilient and will push for change.

She also hopes that state legislatures go to the city's most dangerous areas and listen to the community members and hear their concerns.