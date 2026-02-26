Baton Rouge firefighters put out house fire on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a house fire along Gore Road on Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire call around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home and the two people who lived there waiting safely outside.

BRFD said it was able to contain the blaze to one area of the building within about 20 minutes, but the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

No one was injured, according to the fire department.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.