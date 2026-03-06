Baton Rouge Firefighters put out house fire on Dare Street on Friday evening

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a housefire on Dare Street on Friday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 5:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the front and the rear of the home. The single occupant of the home was safely outside.

BRFD said firefighters found a small fire in the middle room. Firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to that area, but the smoke damaged the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.