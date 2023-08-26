97°
Baton Rouge Fire Department sends 10 more responders to Beauregard

Saturday, August 26 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department sent another team of 10 responders to Beauregard Friday night.

BRFD shared several photos of the crew preparing to depart for Beauregard Parish on Facebook. 

The photos were accompanied by a caption: "These brave individuals embody the spirit of selflessness and dedication that defines our profession."

The wildfire in Beauregard Parish has been burning since Thursday, and it continues to spread north as shifting winds accelerate its movement.

