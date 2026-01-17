44°
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating building fire on Kiowa Drive
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a building fire Saturday on Kiowa Drive.
The fire was reported at the 8700 block. Officials said the fire was placed under control around 7:30 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
