Baton Rouge domestic violence shelter holds ribbon-cutting for new teen library, garden

BATON ROUGE — The Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge opened a new garden and library for teens on Monday.

The Iris Domestic Violence Center helps domestic violence survivors get away from their abusers. The new additions to the center were celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and are ready to accept domestic abuse survivors.

Iris is one of 17 shelters statewide. WBRZ featured the shelter in the "Our City, Our Problem: Domestic Violence" special, which noted that the shelter's state funding was cut earlier in the year.