Baton Rouge district court judge in ICU, on ventilator with coronavirus

9 hours 38 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 July 07, 2020 9:00 PM July 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – District Judge “Chip” Moore is among the more than 100 people in Louisiana needing a ventilator to breathe while being hospitalized because of coronavirus.

Campaign organizers said Moore was admitted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital recently. The group posted about Moore’s hospitalization last week.

“We are praying for a speedy recovery for our friend,” the campaign group wrote on Facebook.

In a handful of updates, his wife said Moore was in ICU and on a ventilator.  He was undergoing a "final treatment attempt" Tuesday, she wrote. 

"I watched this man train day in and out for three solid years to successfully complete an Ironman competition at the age of 50. He’s a fighter and he’s going to kick this virus’ butt," she wrote in a Facebook post shared by the judge's campaign. 

Moore, 55, was elected to the 19th Judicial Court as a judge in 2005.

Moore had not been in his courthouse office in the days before falling ill, a court official told WBRZ Tuesday morning. 

Court administrators are working on social distancing guidelines for in-person hearings.

