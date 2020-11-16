Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Diocese bringing back 'Grab N Go' meal program next week
BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge says its lunch program for school students will return next week.
The Diocese announced in a statement Thursday that the "Grab N Go" meal service would continue Monday, May 11. The meals will be served only on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m..
Each student will receive a package containing five breakfasts and five lunches. The program is open to all school students in the Baton Rouge area, regardless of school enrollment.
The diocese had suspended the program in late March, citing a lack of equipment, like thermometers, which made it difficult to protect the health of workers and volunteers.
Officials said the program had served more than 6,000 combined breakfasts and lunches in the span of three days during its brief run earlier this year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
School districts closely monitoring COVID as Thanksgiving break approaches
-
LSU hires law firm to review sexual misconduct policies in wake of...
-
Doctors urging public to stick to COVID guidelines as holidays near
-
Coach O addresses national report alleging LSU mishandled sexual assault accusations involving...
-
Local movie theaters struggling to stay open amid coronavirus fears
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...