Baton Rouge Diocese bringing back 'Grab N Go' meal program next week

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge says its lunch program for school students will return next week.

The Diocese announced in a statement Thursday that the "Grab N Go" meal service would continue Monday, May 11. The meals will be served only on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m..

Each student will receive a package containing five breakfasts and five lunches. The program is open to all school students in the Baton Rouge area, regardless of school enrollment.

The diocese had suspended the program in late March, citing a lack of equipment, like thermometers, which made it difficult to protect the health of workers and volunteers.

Officials said the program had served more than 6,000 combined breakfasts and lunches in the span of three days during its brief run earlier this year.