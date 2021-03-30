Baton Rouge developers propose realigning Dawson Creek

BATON ROUGE - A mixed-use development, the Grove, near the Mall of Louisiana is proposing a change to a major drainage way in the city-parish. A section of Dawson Creek would be realigned near its intersection with Ward Creek to accommodate the 118-acre development.

The planners for the city-parish and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have signed off on the plan. It next heads to the East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning commission on Tuesday for approval.

About 70-percent of the development will be built on a special flood hazard area.

The development is in metro-councilman Matt Watson's district. Watson said the realigned creek will be able to accommodate three times as much water runoff, improving drainage.

Some residents in the nearby neighborhood of Morning Glen expressed concern about the project Friday night. The subdivision had some flooding in 2016.

The Grove is being developed by Baton Rouge company Willow Grove - North LLC. A bridge will connect it to an existing subdivision, also called Willow Grove, on the south side of Dawson Creek.

The pedestrian-friendly development would include more than 900,000 square feet of commercial space and 850 residential units.