Baton Rouge community updated on University Lakes dredging and landscaping progress

BATON ROUGE — The University Lakes restoration project is nearing completion.

Team leaders held an open house at the LSU Foundation to update the community on their progress and answer questions.

Crews are expected to finish dredging and landscaping by the end of the year.

The project aims to improve water quality, reduce flood risk and offer habitats for wildlife.

It will also give pedestrians more access to the area.