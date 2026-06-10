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Baton Rouge community updated on University Lakes dredging and landscaping progress

1 hour 31 minutes ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 10:58 PM June 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The University Lakes restoration project is nearing completion.

Team leaders held an open house at the LSU Foundation to update the community on their progress and answer questions.

Crews are expected to finish dredging and landscaping by the end of the year.

The project aims to improve water quality, reduce flood risk and offer habitats for wildlife.

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It will also give pedestrians more access to the area.

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