Baton Rouge Chorus joins acapella groups to mark America's 250th anniversary

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Chorus joined three acappella groups for a patriotic performance at Jefferson Baptist Church.

The groups performed several patriotic songs to mark America 250.

"America's the greatest country in the world, and we should always celebrate that and celebrate the people that fought for the freedom and fought for our way of living," Red Stick Sound Chorus Musical Director Daniel Zeagler said.

The performers said they wanted to use their talents to honor the anniversary.