76°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's free youth ballet shows are happening now at libraries across the area
PRAIRIEVILLE — The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet is back for the summer with free performances of "Ballet Soiree" at locations across the Baton Rouge area.
The show features excerpts from Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Cinderella and Beach Club.
Performances are scheduled at libraries in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central and Denham Springs, with the run wrapping up next Wednesday.
Trending News
Special fundraising performances will also be held at the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre on June 10. Tickets for those shows are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville deputy's widow sues sheriff's office alleging negligence in 2025 courthouse shooting
-
Mother of Baton Rouge street racing crash victim wants harsher penalties for...
-
Baldwin residents startled by loud explosion as Cleco tears down old plant
-
Man arrested after fatal crash caused by 80 mph street race along...
-
Iberville deputy's widow sues sheriff's office alleging negligence before, during 2025 courthouse...
Sports Video
-
Serena Williams is returning to pro tennis at age 44 after nearly...
-
LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal
-
Multiple LSU baseball players enter transfer portal on opening day
-
Saints have no shortage of options at wide receiver
-
Saints looking for leaders with big names absent from OTA's