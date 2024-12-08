65°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge apartment complex catches fire; fire investigators looking for a cause
BATON ROUGE — A vacant Baton Rouge apartment caught fire Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters said they arrived at the Bella of Baton Rouge Apartments around 11:50 a.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the vacant apartment building. They found the fire in the master bedroom and were able to contain it.
The fire caused the apartment complex around $5,000 of damages.
Trending News
The cause of the fire is unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class