Bar along False River kicking off the holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE - Even with the threat of rain, businesses on False River are ready to get the Fourth of July Party started.

At the Sand Bar on False River, the stage is set up along with decorations in preparation for the holiday weekend.

"We put everything on the line for this weekend, it's a huge celebration and we are ready for it," said Sand Bar part-owner Skeet Bass.

Adding that they are throwing a 4-day musical festival starting Thursday night with music, food and drinks.

For their workers and customers, expectations are high especially after a lighter turnout last year during the pandemic.

"It was a different atmosphere. Luckily we were able to work hand and hand with the State Fire Marshal's office and everybody else to ensure we were still able to do the event. It definitely wasn't as extravagant and open as we usually do," said Bass.

So this year they are celebrating big while also honoring their friend, Sand Bar regular Zachary Warren Pourciau, Pourciau was a helicopter pilot in the army that died in a crash.

"It's very sad we have to do that, but he was the life of the party where ever we went. So, we are so thankful that we are able to celebrate the fourth of July and celebrate everything it means. We are celebrating his life at the same time," said Bass.

So it's all hands on deck as they go bigger than ever hoping to see about a thousand people this weekend.

"We are so excited we are ready for the customers, to come and enjoy the shows and get back to what Louisiana does best, have a good time and celebrate the holidays," said Bass.

New Roads kicks off a free weekend festival starting Friday, with the annual boat parade happening Sunday. If you want more info about the Sand Bar's event click here.