'Ban Pharma Ads' bus visits Ruffino's on Highland Road for town hall meeting

2 hours 5 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 8:07 PM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A town hall regarding pharmaceutical advertisements was held at Ruffino's on Highland Road Wednesday night.

The event, put on by "Americans for Pharma Reform" took place at 5:30 p.m.; the group asked people to support their petition to ban pharmaceutical advertisements on television.

