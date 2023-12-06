Balloon release marks one year since death of three Southern University students

BATON ROUGE - Dozens turned out late Wednesday afternoon at Southern University to remember three students who died in a roadside tragedy one year ago.

A balloon release outside the Dr. Isaac Greggs Memorial Building honored the trio: Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams and Dylan Young.

Moore, Williams and Young were members of the renowned Human Jukebox at Southern.

They died on Dec. 6, 2022, when they were struck by a semi-tractor trailer on a highway in the Natchitoches area.

Their vehicle had broken down and they were in the process of changing the tire when they were killed.

The driver -- Clyde Gay -- pleaded guilty earlier this year to vehicular homicide counts and was sentenced to five years in prison, with four years suspended.