69°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker teen who went missing Friday night found
BAKER - A 16-year-old from Baker who went missing Friday night has been found safe.
Trending News
The Baker Police Department announced Saturday night that the missing teenager is now home safe with his family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cyber security specialist claims data leaked from Southeastern available on dark web
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
Lawmaker's proposal would halt carbon capture project at Lake Maurepas
-
Suspect leads police on lengthy chase through rush hour traffic in Baton...
-
Officials attempting to secure funds to dry dock USS Kidd for key...
Sports Video
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday