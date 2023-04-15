69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker teen who went missing Friday night found

58 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, April 15 2023 Apr 15, 2023 April 15, 2023 8:18 PM April 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A 16-year-old from Baker who went missing Friday night has been found safe. 

Trending News

The Baker Police Department announced Saturday night that the missing teenager is now home safe with his family.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days