73°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker School Board approves teacher raises during Tuesday evening meeting
BAKER - During Baker's School Board meeting on Tuesday evening, members approved an item to raise teacher salaries.
Now, uncertified teachers will be making between $41,000 to $50,000, while certified teachers can make $52,000.
Trending News
The School Board also decided to make Juneteenth a school holiday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New bill adds option to donate bone marrow to state registration
-
Third graders who fail new reading test three times will not advance...
-
'We were set up for failure:' White Castle Police Department runs out...
-
Man beaten to death in Baton Rouge was father of officer killed...
-
Video of 5-year-old smoking marijuana leads to arrest in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season