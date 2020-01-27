Baker Police: Man arrested for trying to kill his ex

Marsha Chaney

BAKER - Police in Baker say they've arrested a man for trying to kill his ex.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities were dispatched to Boxwood Drive, an area near Groom Road and Landry Drive, for a domestic dispute.

They report finding a woman covered in bruises and a very angry 35-year-old Marsha Chaney shouting about 'running into' someone's property on purpose and yelling, "You're going to learn today."

Chaney told police he was separated from the bruised and battered woman.

When authorities spoke with the victim she told them she worked as a sitter and spent part of her afternoon caring for a patient at an unknown address before arriving home around 3:30 p.m. and finding Chaney seated in a Tahoe outside of her house.

She said Chaney refused to get out of his vehicle, so she went inside of her home.

Shortly thereafter, she said she went back outside to find Chaney ramming his Tahoe into her carport.

She told police that as she ran away from the house to protect herself Chaney came after her and attacked her.

Baker Police were able to corroborate the victim's statement with footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera.

The footage showed Chaney ramming his Tahoe into the victim's house and then, as the victim ran out of the house, chasing her down and punching her until she was unconscious.

Police say when they arrested Chaney, he refused to identify himself and acknowledge understanding his Miranda Rights.

He was arrested on charges that include domestic abuse/battery, attempted second-degree murder, resisting arrest by refusing to identify, aggravated criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace fistic encounter.

Chaney was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.



