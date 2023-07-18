84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker Police looking for man who stole $350 worth of items from Family Dollar

1 hour 42 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, July 18 2023 Jul 18, 2023 July 18, 2023 9:23 PM July 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - Police officers in Baker are looking for a man who stole $350 worth of items from the Family Dollar. 

The Baker Police Department said the man was last seen on LA 19 in a grey Honda with a pink H on the front and pink accessories hanging from the windshield. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the suspect should call (225) 775-6000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days