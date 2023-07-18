84°
Baker Police looking for man who stole $350 worth of items from Family Dollar
BAKER - Police officers in Baker are looking for a man who stole $350 worth of items from the Family Dollar.
The Baker Police Department said the man was last seen on LA 19 in a grey Honda with a pink H on the front and pink accessories hanging from the windshield.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call (225) 775-6000.
