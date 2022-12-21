Baker police investigating deadly hit and run on Plank Road; officers searching for vehicle involved

BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning.

According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Plank Road where a body was lying in the roadway. The man died on the scene, and there vehicle that hit him was no longer present.

The BPD is asking for public help in locating the person or people responsible for the man's death, and says the vehicle should have severe damage to its front.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BPD at (225) 775-6000.