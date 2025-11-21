75°
Baker Police Department makes history as it swears in force's first Black female lieutenant
BAKER — The Baker Police Department made history this week as it swore in its first Black female lieutenant.
Amber Northern, who has served on the force since 2019, was promoted to lieutenant on Thursday.
Northern told WBRZ about her mentor Capt. Randolph Harell has been with her every step of the way, adding that a badge and a new rank don't change much.
"Just because you put the badge on, doesn't mean you have to be the bully or the tough guy. Sometimes it means that you have to go and give a hug and listen," Northern said.
Northern's family was by her side as they celebrated her promotion.
