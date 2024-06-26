80°
Baker neighborhood without water as crews work on repairs
BAKER - Some Baker residents are without water Tuesday after a leak was found.
Officials said homes on Day Drive, North Day Drive, South Magnolia Drive, North Magnolia Drive, West Magnolia Drive, Cypress Drive, Center Street, South Street and Ray Weiland Drive were affected by the outage.
At 4 p.m., town officials said crews were out repairing the line, but did not give an estimated restoration time.
