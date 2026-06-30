Baker High football team returns to practice weeks after 2 shootings prompted campus security expansion

BAKER — The Baker High School football team returned to the field this week less than a month after two shooting incidents near the school's stadium prompted increased conversations about safety on the campus.

The Bison football team officially started practice on their field again on Monday, three weeks after a pair of shootings that happened within 48 hours. On Monday during practice, multiple law enforcement units could be seen with their lights on, part of an effort to increase security on campus.

The first shooting happened during a morning football practice. The second shooting left a summer school student injured.

In the wake of the shootings, summer school operations were moved entirely online. All sports practices and other activities were also suspended.

The return to the football field coincided with Helix Schools President and CEO Preston Castille's Monday announcement that the school plans to expand its security by using officers and deputies from the Baker Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, as well as hiring a private security firm.