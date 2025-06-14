Backlash from business owners after proposed Hammond ordinance may ban 18-to-20-year-olds from bars

HAMMOND - A proposed ordinance in Hammond is sparking debate as it could keep 18-to-20-year-olds out of local bars, even if they're not drinking.

Dan Lambert, who owns Cate Street Pub in Hammond, says he's pushing back after Councilman Kip Andrews proposed an ordinance that would ban 18-to-20-year-olds from entering bars.

“Just because you don't like to drink doesn't mean that everybody that comes in here, that's what they're doing. They look at it like, 'oh, they must be drunk,' it's just not the case, not in this day and age," Lambert said. "We didn't check with the police department, with the bars to find out if this was a problem, just went straight to an ordinance. Just full nuclear, let's ban everybody from bars."

Andrews, a high school teacher, says this comes after he overheard a 16-year-old student claiming they got into a local bar by paying a $40 cover.

"I'm just trying to make sure we put some preventative measures in place that ensure a safe place for those who want to go out and enjoy themselves," Andrews said. "This would be something that I feel would be great to put in place. I know a lot of people don't like it. I know I'm the most hated person being talked about but that's fine with me."

Lambert says his bar, just down the street from Southeastern University, gets business on cover fees from students who may not be drinking, but want to enjoy the venue.

"Sometimes we charge $10, $20 to get in, then we charge 3 dollars from a Coca Cola," Lambert said.

He says security strictly checks IDs at the door.

“If they're over the age of 21, they get a certain color wristband, whatever has been decided that night, if they're over 21 they get a different color wristband," Lambert said.

He says it's a system that works, but Andrews sees it differently.

"You're going to school to get an education, not to drink and hang out and party," Andrews said.

The council is set to vote on the ordinance June 24th. Councilman Andrews said he plans to meet with the bar owners at the beginning of this week.