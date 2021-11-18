Authorities targeting capital area crime ring amid string of Ulta heists

GONZALES - A series of thefts targeting beauty products at shopping centers in and around the Baton Rouge area has multiple agencies looking for the group of women responsible for the crimes.

Police say the same group, believed to be operating out of Baton Rouge and Gonzales, is responsible for multiple thefts.

So far, law enforcement officials reported at least three separate thefts in the month of October alone. Two of those incidents happened at the Ulta Beauty store in Gonzales and at an Ulta store in Hammond.

On Thursday, the Gonzales Police Department shared photos from yet another theft that happened in Gonzales.

In each crime, groups of women were seen shoplifting anywhere from $700 to $7,000 worth of perfume.

Anyone with information on the thieves' identities or their whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.