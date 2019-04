Authorities responding to overturned vehicle on Burbank Drive

Photo: Tyler Aguillard

BATON ROUGE- Authorities were called to reports of an SUV that flipped on Burbank Drive Tuesday.

The crash was first reported around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Burbank and Ben Hur Road. A photo from a WBRZ viewer showed the vehicle on its side.

Authorities say one person suffered minor injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the accident is cleared.