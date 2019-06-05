75°
Authorities looking for runaway kangaroo in Gulfport

Wednesday, June 05 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WLOX

GULFPORT - Authorities in Gulfport, Mississippi are looking for a runaway kangaroo.

According to WLOX the baby kangaroo, named JoJo, was in the area as part of a mobile petting zoo. Cody Breland, JoJo's owner, runs Wild Acres Wildlife Photography and Mobile Petting Zoo.

The zoo was at an elementary school for an event when it started to rain. The storm scared some of the animals and JoJo jumped away.

 

Police and animal control agents are looking for JoJo in the Bayou View area.

