Authorities investigating inmate death in Iberia Parish Jail

NEW IBERIA - Investigators with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the Iberia Parish Jail.

The 48-year-old inmate was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said deputies were called to Center St. and Admiral Doyle Dr. in reference to a suspicious person complaint.

The subject was arrested for disturbing the peace by intoxication and battery on a police officer after he spit on the arresting deputy, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The subject was then brought to the Iberia Parish Jail at 1:50 p.m., authorities said. The 48-year-old was placed in a booking holding cell due to his intoxication and combativeness, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At 4:20 p.m., deputies serving meals discovered the inmate hanging by a telephone cord in the cell, authorities said. Deputies immediately began CPR upon finding the inmate.

The inmate was transported to the Iberia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are attempting to locate the inmate's next-of-kin. Authorities said once notification has been made the inmate's name will be released.