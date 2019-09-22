91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigate overnight shooting in Livingston Parish

3 hours 42 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 September 22, 2019 1:09 PM September 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Around 1:00a.m. Sunday morning, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a club located in the 30,000 stretch of N. Cafe Line Road in reference to shots fired. 

Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation, we have learned two males suffered from gunshot wounds.  One was hit in the shoulder.  The other was shot in the leg.  Both were transported to local hospitals.  Both were treated & released with non-life threatening injuries.  We do know these two were arguing.  We know that argument escalated into shots being fired between them.’ 

This investigation continues.   

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days