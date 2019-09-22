Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigate overnight shooting in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Around 1:00a.m. Sunday morning, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a club located in the 30,000 stretch of N. Cafe Line Road in reference to shots fired.
Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation, we have learned two males suffered from gunshot wounds. One was hit in the shoulder. The other was shot in the leg. Both were transported to local hospitals. Both were treated & released with non-life threatening injuries. We do know these two were arguing. We know that argument escalated into shots being fired between them.’
This investigation continues.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
