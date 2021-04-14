Authorities investigate overnight car fire near I-110

BATON ROUGE- There was a heavy police presence at a car fire last night along the wooded area on I-110.

Firefighters extinguished the fire around 11 p.m. Monday near the Governor's Mansion curve. The charred car remains appear to be that of a black Dodge Charger with a blue racing stripe.

There were about a dozen police officers and arson investigators at the scene. At this time, it is unclear if the car was left in the wooded area and set on fire or if something else caused the blaze.

Authorities say they were unable to retrieve any identification numbers from the vechile.

No injuries have been reported.