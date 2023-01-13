Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning.

Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Friday night, authorities identified the woman as Carolina Hardon. No further details were provided.

This is a developing story.