Authorities find woman imprisoned at La. home while making arrest in months-old arson case

ARNAUDVILLE - Deputies with the Louisiana fire marshal's office discovered a woman who had been kidnapped and sexually abused after they searched the home of a man implicated in a months-long arson investigation.

The agency said Nathaniel Carry, 68, was initially facing charges after investigators linked him to a Feb. 24 fire at the home of his ex in Krotz Springs. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a pet dog was later found dead inside.

Fire investigators eventually labeled the case an arson and identified Carry as a suspect. The agency sent deputies to Carry's home on Friday, Aug. 11 to arrest him for his role in the fire.

After taking Carry into custody, deputies found a 30-year-old woman inside his home who claimed to have been held there against her will for more than a week as she was subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation and treatment.

Carry was booked into the St. Martin Parish jail on charges of human trafficking, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and drug possession. He faces additional charges out of St. Landry Parish related to the February fire.

The fire marshal's office is asking anyone with information on any other crimes that Carry may have been involved into contact law enforcement at 1-800-434-8007.