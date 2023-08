Authorities battling large grass fire in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - Emergency responders are responding to a burning field in Livingston Parish Friday afternoon.

Officials reported the fire in Livingston, along LA 63 near LA 444, around 2 p.m. Friday. Multiple fire departments were involved in the response.

It comes as other parts of the state are contending with wildfires brought on by extreme weather conditions.

This is a developing story.