51°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities arrest man linked to N. Ardenwood Drive arson fire
BATON ROUGE - An arrest has been made in connection with an arson fire that was set last Thursday (November 4) in the 1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
A 50-year-old man, identified as Anthony M. Washington, was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated arson, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.
Authorities say prior to Washington's arrest, witnesses were interview and a warrant was obtained.
Trending News
He was taken into custody without incident and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR traffic light synchronization still ongoing; project expected to be complete in...
-
Deadly shootout involving teens marks latest violence at troubled Tigerland apartment
-
Local business owner discusses challenges in fighting vaccine mandate
-
DOTD warns drivers as the work to widen I-10 begins
-
Teen dies after shooting at Tigerland apartment complex