Authorities arrest man linked to N. Ardenwood Drive arson fire

BATON ROUGE - An arrest has been made in connection with an arson fire that was set last Thursday (November 4) in the 1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A 50-year-old man, identified as Anthony M. Washington, was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated arson, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

Authorities say prior to Washington's arrest, witnesses were interview and a warrant was obtained.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.