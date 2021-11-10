51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities arrest man linked to N. Ardenwood Drive arson fire

32 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, November 10 2021 Nov 10, 2021 November 10, 2021 4:23 AM November 10, 2021 in News
Source: Baton Rouge Fire Department
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An arrest has been made in connection with an arson fire that was set last Thursday (November 4) in the 1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A 50-year-old man, identified as Anthony M. Washington, was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated arson, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property. 

Authorities say prior to Washington's arrest, witnesses were interview and a warrant was obtained.

Trending News

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days