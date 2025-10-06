Audit: Louisiana Lottery sales down nearly $60 million from 2024

86°
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Lottery Corporation's sales were down nearly $60 million in 2025 from the previous year, a Legislative Auditor's report said. 

According to the audit released Sept. 30, the lottery reported $581.1 million in sales during fiscal year 2025, down $58.4 million from 2024. 

The Louisiana Lottery's total operating expenses of $403.6 million in 2025 were also down $34.1 million from 2024's expenses. 

Despite a dip in sales and operating expenses, the lottery's net position as of June 30 was $12.3 million, up nearly $27,000 from the net position at the same time last year. 

The lottery corporation also transferred $181.5 million to the State Treasury during 2025, down $23.3 million from the previous year. 

The full audit of the Louisiana Lottery can be read here.

