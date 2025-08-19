Auburn now claims it won the 1958 national championship in football, a title LSU holds

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn's football program is claiming victory for a championship that LSU won in the 1950s.

Auburn now claims that it won nine championships. Before Tuesday, they touted five.

“For too long, Auburn has chosen a humble approach to our program’s storied history — choosing to recognize only Associated Press national championships,” Athletic Director John Cohen told sports outlet On3. “Starting this fall, we have made the decision to honor the accomplishments of our deserving student-athletes, coaches and teams from Auburn’s proud history. Our visible national championship recognitions now align with the well-established standard used by the NCAA’s official record book and our peers across the nation.

Among the newly claimed championships, the Alabama-based Tigers say they won the national championship in 1958, a title that LSU won as its first championship.

The team is also claiming that they won a championship in 2004. While the BCS existed at this time, Auburn did not compete for the 2004 title game — USC and Oklahoma did. Auburn was undefeated that year but was ranked third behind the Trojans and Sooners.

National championships before the BCS was created in 1998 are less definitive. According to Yahoo Sports, Auburn is using the same logic that schools like Alabama do, claiming that top rankings on specific polls constitute a championship.

On both the AP and UPI polls, Auburn ranked No. 4, well behind LSU's undefeated 11-0 ranking at No. 1. LSU won the Sugar Bowl against Clemson during that season, while Auburn went 9-0-1 overall that season.