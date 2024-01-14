Auburn ends LSU men's basketball's four-game win streak

AUBURN, Alabama - A furious comeback wasn't enough, so a four-game win streak ended Saturday night for the LSU men's basketball team.

Auburn used a raucous Neville Arena crowd to jump to a 28-point lead over LSU in the second half of Saturday's matchup of undefeated SEC teams.

LSU cut the lead to eight late in the game but fell to Auburn, 93-78.

Trae Hannibal had 18 points to lead all LSU scorers.

The Tigers, 10-6 (2-1), host Ole Miss on Wednesday.