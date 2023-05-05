Attorney questions rape counts for defendant in Brooks case

BATON ROUGE - The attorney for a man accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks wants prosecutors to explain their case.

On Wednesday, a Baton Rouge grand jury indicted Casen Carver on one count of first degree rape and one count of third degree rape.

Carver was one of three men and a teenager who were arrested following the death of Brooks, who was struck by a vehicle after a night of heavy drinking.

Video shows Brooks left Reggie's bar with the defendants. They filed into a car, where two of the defendants are suspected of engaging in sexual intercourse with her.

But according to official reports, Carver was not one of them, and a cell phone video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit showed Brooks mocking Carver when he rejected her advances.

In a Motion for Bill of Particulars, Carver's attorney, Joseph Long, states, "Police concede that Mr. Carver did not have sex with Madison Brooks, but still charged him with her rape."

Long wants the Court to order the District Attorney to "(lay) out the alleged criminal acts that Defendant is alleged to have committed to be guilty of 1st degree rape and third degree rape."

A Bill of Particulars is a written document in which the prosecution must explain the allegations made in the case. Louisiana law notes that "a person charged with a criminal offense has a constitutional right to be fully informed of the nature and cause of the accusation against him."

A judge has discretion on whether to grant the request.

Carver had previously been booked as an accessory to rape and bonded out of jail in January.

He was re-booked on Thursday and remained on the inmate list as of Friday morning, pending a bond hearing.